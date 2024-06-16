Three Lions x Four Eagles

Marc Guéhi started both of England’s pre-tournament warm-up games, and will hope to retain his place for the opening match of the tournament, having been handed the No. 6 shirt after Harry Maguire was forced to miss the tournament through injury.

Ebere Eze started against Bosnia & Herzegovina and came on against Iceland, and will be vying for a place in an attack packed with talent, alongside Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and more.

There is also a chance for Adam Wharton to work his way into midfield to partner Declan Rice, who looks sure to start, with Gareth Southgate mulling over Wharton, Kobbie Mainoo, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Gallagher as potential starters.