Factfile
- Manager: Thomas Frank
- Position: 14th
- Nickname: The Bees
- Ground: Gtech Community Stadium
- Founded: 1889 (134 years ago)
What’s the story?
It seems remarkable to think that Brentford waited 74 years for their return to the Premier League in 2021, given the relative ease with which they have adapted to the rigours of the top-flight.
Thomas Frank has kept his side moving forwards, after survival in their first campaign and a ninth-placed finish last season – but the new campaign has brought its own set of unique challenges.
The long-term suspension of Ivan Toney has been compounded by the injury to Bryan Mbeumo, who is set for a lengthy period on the sidelines after stepping up to become the club’s top scorer in Toney’s absence in 2023/24.