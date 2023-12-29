How Frank and co. adapt to this latest setback may determine whether they once again push towards the top-half and threaten to crash the fight for European places, or whether they are dragged back to reality with in a scrap to avoid being sucked into a relegation battle.

Five defeats in six games before Christmas have blighted early momentum, and after a long gap between fixtures – their meeting with Manchester City was postponed thanks to the Club World Cup – they will want to improve their fortunes heading into the new year. However, heavy defeat to Wolves at home has meant they come into the meeting at Selhurst Park with something to prove.

There has been nothing to separate the two sides since Brentford’s promotion, with all five meetings in the Premier League ending in a draw – can either earn a first league victory in this fixture for the first time since January 1964?

The boss

Hired by Brentford from Brøndby in his native Denmark in 2018, Thomas Frank has overseen a marked rise in Brentford’s fortunes after his promotion from assistant manager under Dean Smith. He earned promotion in 2020, and secured Brentford a first Premier League top-half finish by finishing ninth last season.