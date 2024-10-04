Factfile
- Manager: Arne Slot
- Current Position: 1st
- Ground: Anfield
- Founded: 1892 (130 years ago)
What’s the story?
At Anfield, there was a hope that the Jürgen Klopp era would never end. Winner of every major trophy, including a first Premier League title in 30 years back in 2020, he brought the good times back to the red half of Merseyside and instilled in the club a belief that they could overcome any adversity or opposition to succeed. His departure at the end of last season was a major shock.
Arne Slot’s Reds haven’t been holding back, with Mo Salah, Darwin Núñez and Cody Gakpo and co. up to their usual tricks. Liverpool hit three at the San Siro against AC Milan, three against Bournemouth in the Premier League and five against West Ham in the League Cup, showing their readiness to challenge on all fronts this season.