“It feels good [to be top of the league]," he said after victory against Wolves last weekend. "You want to be up there but it doesn’t tell me that much at the moment. After 19 games, it’ll tell me something but not after six."

Despite Slot’s positive start, a rare home defeat to Nottingham Forest demonstrated a chink in Liverpool’s armour. With questions over squad depth after an unusually quiet transfer window, with winger Federico Chiesa the only player to arrive, there will be a hope that injuries or surprise setbacks don’t derail their early momentum.

The boss

Klopp is a near-impossible act to follow, but Arne Slot has started in fine fashion. The Dutchman transformed Feyenoord both in terms of playing style and silverware, reaching the Europa Conference League final in his first season and winning the title in his second, while playing an attractive, attacking brand of football. Can he have similar success at Anfield? His positive start has him on the front foot.