Combined with their draw away at Stamford Bridge and it's clear that Nuno's side are confident on the road, but at home their form has been less consistent.

Three Premier League matches at the City Ground have provided just two points, drawing with Bournemouth and Wolves while losing to Fulham; they crashed out of the League Cup on penalties to Newcastle, also at the City Ground.

If they are to build on last season and survive more comfortably, Nuno will be desperate to begin accruing the points in front of his own home fans.

The boss

After a spell in Saudi Arabia followed bruising exits from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur, Nuno is back in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest.

He had a tall task taking over from Steve Cooper, who was a firm favourite amongst the fans, but kept them in the Premier League last season and has plenty of talent at his disposal to do the same again this time around.