Factfile
- Manager: Nuno Espirito Santo
- Current Position: 10th
- Ground: City Ground
- Founded: 1865 (159 years ago)
What’s the story?
The Premier League table, albeit at this early stage, makes for pleasant reading for Nottingham Forest fans, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side sitting in the top-half and already opening up a seven-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone.
A phenomenal victory away at Anfield has been the highlight of the campaign so far, with Callum Hudson-Odoi curling home to defy all expectations and claim a second victory of the season, after another away win at Southampton.