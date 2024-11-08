Factfile
- Manager: Marco Silva
- Current Position: 10th
- Nickname: The Cottagers
- Ground: Craven Cottage
- Founded: 1879 (145 years ago)
What’s the story?
It was a night of high drama at Craven Cottage on Monday, as Fulham scored twice in added time – both courtesy of Harry Wilson – to come from behind and beat Brentford, leapfrogging the Bees and moving into the top-half in the process.
The last-minute double kept Fulham’s London-derby record alive. They are unbeaten in their last six meetings with sides from the capital, and beat both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur last season.