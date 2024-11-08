Having finished 13th last season under Marco Silva and invested heavily in reinforcements over summer, there is hope at Craven Cottage that a top-half finish is within their reach. With fixtures against Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea to come in December, they can lay down their credentials against some of the division’s best sides before New Year.

Both teams have scored in all but two of Fulham’s Premier League games this season, including a dramatic five-goal thriller at the Etihad and three score draws. With Palace’s matches decided by fine margins, who can come out on top in South London this weekend?

The boss

This is Marco Silva’s eighth season in the English game, having managed Hull City, Watford and Everton in the past. Fulham's confidence in his project was underlined by their investment in the team over summer, including former Palace man Joachim Andersen.