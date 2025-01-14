Factfile
- Manager: Ruud van Nistelrooy
- Position: 19th
- Nickname: The Foxes
- Ground: King Power Stadium
- Founded: 1884 (140 years ago)
What’s the story?
After the initial impact of new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy was felt with a win over West Ham, Leicester's bid for Premier League survival has taken a hit with five defeats on the spin over the Christmas period.
However, they do come into this game off the back of a 6-2 FA Cup win against QPR, which has earned them a fourth round tie away to van Nistelrooy's former club, Manchester United next month.
But the league will still be the new manager's primary concern, with the Foxes two points off safety lying 19th in the table.