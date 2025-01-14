It has been a tough return to the Premier League after last season's promotion back to the top-flight as Championship winners, gaining 97 points along the way.

Previous manager Enzo Maresca moved to Chelsea and replacement Steve Cooper was only able to take three points from his first six games in charge. A further five-match winless run in all competitions saw him depart the King Power Stadium in late November.

The boss

Dutchman van Nistelrooy took interim charge of Manchester United earlier in the season, leading the Red Devils to a win over Leicester only weeks before his appointment at the King Power Stadium.

As a player, the former forward made his name at Old Trafford, becoming one of the best strikers in the world after first breaking through at PSV Eindhoven. After scoring 150 goals in a five-year spell, he then moved to Real Madrid winning La Liga in his first season.

As a coach, van Nistelrooy led PSV's reserve side for a season before taking the top job, leading his former side to the KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield in his one year in charge. He then joined Erik ten Hag as assistant coach for Manchester United last summer before his brief interim spell, leaving the club when Ruben Amorim was appointed.