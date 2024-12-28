Factfile

Manager: Ivan Jurić

Position: 20th

Nickname: The Saints

Ground: St Mary's Stadium

Founded: 1885 (139 years ago)

What’s the story?

Southampton’s return to the Premier League has been anything but plain sailing, and they spent Christmas Day at the foot of the table in real danger of being cut adrift in the relegation zone.

Having beaten Leeds United in the play-off final last season, they have since won just a single league game – at home to Everton – and picked up just six points, the third-joint lowest points total at this stage of the season in Premier League history.

Defeat after defeat made it a matter of time before Russell Martin was dismissed, and interim manager Simon Rusk picked up<br> a valuable point away at Craven Cottage against Fulham last weekend – and now the era begins.

Croatian manager Ivan Juric has taken charge, most recently boss of Roma in Serie A before departing in November. He has a huge job on his hands, but feels as though he can turn things around.

“I’m very optimistic because I saw a team that can do better,” he said after his appointment was announced. “It’s important to immediately be connected with the fans. I want an aggressive team and I think that fans of Southampton will like that.”