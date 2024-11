They trailed by two goals at the Amex against Brighton last weekend, before mounting a remarkable comeback to earn their second point of the campaign.

A big game against bottom of the table Southampton awaits after taking on Palace. With three of their next four fixtures at home, there is a chance to build momentum ahead of the busy Christmas period.

The boss

Gary O'Neil's first season at Wolves saw some standout results, beating Manchester City last September and proving a difficult side to break down.

This season has been more of a struggle, but the former Bournemouth manager is hoping that his side can turn their fortunes around before they begin to get cut adrift in the relegation places.