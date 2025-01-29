Anthony takes the opportunity to share with us a photograph which shows four generations of his family attending Selhurst Park, before recalling his own story.

“My first ever match, my Grandad took me – he was Chelsea, so he took me to see Chelsea against Man United on a Saturday in March 1968. My Dad obviously wasn’t happy with that, so he took me on the Wednesday night to see Palace against Millwall!” Thankfully, a 4-2 win for Palace.

“Dad took me to the Middlesbrough home game over Easter, and then we went to Preston North End away – we had to get the coach at 6.30am in the car park – and then, obviously, that decisive Fulham game."

Recalling the incredible afternoon later that season, when Palace hit back against Fulham to secure their first-ever promotion to the top-flight, Anthony’s memories came flooding back.

“My daughter said to me: ‘do you still remember that day?’ and I said: ‘yeah, I do.’ I was eight, but I remember it because it was such a fantastic day, beyond my dreams.

“In that fantastic artwork, it was all my Dad’s old football team that used to meet in the enclosure in what we used to call the ‘Old Stand’. They were called Sell Park Rangers and were all his old football friends – so that’s where we used to go.

“I remember there being a bit of chuntering when we were 2-0 down at half-time! People were saying: ‘it’s all gone wrong again!’ But then they came back and made it 3-2.

“After the game, everyone was so excited and jumping about. And then when the players came out to celebrate, they were literally above where we were standing in that artwork!

“My daughters are in their 30s and they even took the mickey out of me, because the artist who drew that cover has even got my double crown!”