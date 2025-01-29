Anthony, a 64-year-old postman based in Northampton, but born and raised in Thornton Heath and South Norwood, was one of several fans who saw themselves featured on the front cover of the match programme.
The Southampton programme cover in question, illustrated by the brilliant Dave Flanagan as part of our season-long Selhurst Park centenary celebrations, depicted Palace’s squad cheering in the stands after securing promotion in the penultimate match of the 1969/89 season.
And whilst the likes of goalkeeper John Jackson, manager Bert Head and Chairman Arthur Wait could be seen on it celebrating with Will Hughes – transported back in time as our feature interviewee that issue – so too could Anthony, who contacted the club.
“You think: ‘hang on – that’s me!’” he laughed. “And there’s Jacko! I copied and pasted it and enlarged it, and I knew it was me – it felt fantastic!
“I was so excited. You know when something really makes your day? And then, of course, the memories come flooding back!
"Kids, young kids, might not understand it, but it’s history – forever. You can’t change history – history’s there!"
Anthony and his father are the two supporters circled on the programme cover below.