Each of our covers this season features our cover star – with a feature interview inside – thrust back in time to a special moment in Selhurst Park history, beginning in 1924 and moving forwards towards the current day.

The cover of this edition, set in 1926, sees present-day England goalkeeper Dean Henderson fly high to claim a cross in England's historic match against Wales on St David's Day, the only senior England international to take place in SE25.

Fans can keep collecting each original illustration throughout the campaign to build out the timeline from 1924 to the current day – so make sure you get the matchday programme each week, then place them side by side for the full effect!

Also in the Leicester programme are columns from manager Oliver Glasner, captain Marc Guéhi and Chairman Steve Parish, as well as insights from legendary midfielder James McArthur, the thoughts of familiar favourite Doc Brown, and some classic memories from the Palace archives against the Foxes.

You can get your Leicester City programme from vendors around the ground for just £3.50.

Want to collect the complete Selhurst Park timeline? You'll need all 19 Premier League issues in 24/25; supporters can get every edition of the programme delivered direct to their door throughout the season by clicking here.