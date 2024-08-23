With the Eagles back in Premier League action against West Ham at Selhurst Park, it's time to celebrate a century of memories with a unique collectible programme, featuring a special hand-drawn cover, a limited edition A2 poster and much more...

Plus, there is an in-depth interview with manager Oliver Glasner, who discusses his philosophy in South London and reveals why he thinks football might be a very simple game after all.

Read a debut column from Palace legend James McArthur, the thoughts of familiar favourite Doc Brown and columns from Marc Guéhi and Steve Parish.

You can get your special-edition West Ham United programme from vendors around the ground for just £3.50.

Want to collect the complete Selhurst Park timeline? You'll need all 19 Premier League issues in 24/25; supporters can get every edition of the programme delivered direct to their door throughout the season by clicking here.