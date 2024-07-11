Supporters can get every edition of the programme delivered direct to their door throughout the season – or, alternatively, our voucher booklet means you can arrive at the ground and pick up your issue already bought and paid for, with a saving of £10 throughout the season.

We know that, whether you are at Selhurst Park every week or roaring the boys on from afar, you want to enjoy the very best interviews, with insights from the manager and the chairman every week, as well as build-up, opposition analysis, guest columns, historical insights and all the key news and stats from around the club.

Our 2024/25 programme subscription is just £90, and means you can relax in the knowledge that your matchday programme will drop through your front door for every home fixture.

We have frozen the price of our programme at £3.50 once again this season, but with our voucher booklet you can save even more, at just £56.50 for the entire campaign.

Simply exchange your voucher with any of our sellers around Selhurst Park on matchdays, including in the Club Shop and the Fanzone.

Make sure you’re with us all the way as Oliver Glasner and co. look to create more special Selhurst memories.

Please note that postage is included in the price of the subscription. This item will be sent to you directly from a third party. If you order other items with this product, you will receive them in separate deliveries. All programmes are sent first class and we will endeavour to ensure you receive your programme pre-game, however we cannot accept liability for deliveries once they have left our mailing house.