The Eagles bounced back at the first time of asking to run away with the Division 1 title – and promotion to the Premier League – in 1993/94, with new manager Alan Smith leading Palace to first place – by a handsome margin of seven points – and Chris Armstrong netting some 22 league goals.

If that’s not enough to get your nostalgic senses tingling, think prime Palace Nigel Martyn, Sir Gareth Southgate, Eric Young, Andy Thorn, Chris Coleman, John Salako, Dean Gordon and Paul Stewart – to name but a few – running amock.

Click here to find out more about the 1993/94 season.