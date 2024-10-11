Laura Kaminski’s side benefitted from vocal support up and down the country in earning a historic promotion last season, and now they need your support once again, so make sure you grab your tickets HERE.

You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Match Details

Liverpool (A)

Sunday, 20th October

14:00 BST

Women's Super League

St. Helens Stadium

Ticket Details

Women's Season Ticket holders have a priority window until 12:00 BST on Saturday, 12th October, when the tickets will move on to general sale.

Tickets will come off-sale at 12:00 BST on Thursday, 17th October; following this, tickets will be available to purchase on the gates at St. Helens Stadium.

All tickets will be digitally delivered no later than 48 hours prior to kick-off. If you are unable to use digital tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk

Prices

Standard Ticket Pricing

Adult: £6

£6 Over-65s: £3

£3 Young Adults (17-21): £3

£3 Juniors (16 and under): £2*

*Tickets can be purchased at a ratio of 3:1, with at least one accompanying over-18.

Ambulant Ticket Pricing

Adult: £3

£3 Over-65s: £3

£3 Young Adults (17-21): £3

£3 Juniors (16 and under): £2*

£2* PA: £0 (one personal assistant ticket given free of charge as a reasonable adjustment)

*Tickets can be purchased at a ratio of 3:1, with at least one accompanying over-18.