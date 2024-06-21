Match Details
Palace v Wolves
- Wednesday, 31st July
- 20:00 EDT local time / 01:00 BST Thursday UK time
- Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Maryland
- Crystal Palace Fan Sections: 1, 2, 101, 102
- Tickets on sale here.
Palace v West Ham
- Saturday, 3rd August
- 19:00 EDT local time / 00:00 BST Sunday UK time
- Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
- Crystal Palace Fans Sections: 147, 148, 149
- Tickets on sale here.
How do I buy tickets?
For Palace v Wolves, tickets are on sale here.
For Palace v West Ham, tickets are on sale here.
All tickets will be digital and sent to supporters by email to download onto mobile devices.
Will there be a designated area in both stadiums for Palace fans?
Yes.
For Palace v Wolves, our fan sections are: 1, 2, 101, 102
Please note, however, that for this fixture, all tickets for all sections will be available for sale (Upper and Lower Bowl) from the start of Pre-Sale and into General public sale.
For Palace v West Ham, our fan sections are: 147, 148, 149
These can also be found on each stadium map as you progress through the purchase process.
Please note that only the lower bowl sections of the stadium will be on sale for this match to begin with.
How much do tickets cost?
Ticket prices start from $35 each for both matches.