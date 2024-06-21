We know there will be plenty of supporters keen to glimpse Oliver Glasner’s side for the first time in the 2024/25 campaign, but who else might be tuning in Stateside?

The face of football in the United States, Rebecca Lowe will be familiar to all those who tune in to NBC each weekend to watch all the action from Selhurst Park and beyond.

Growing up a Palace fan, work commitments prevent her from visiting SE25 regularly but she told fans at the Premier League Mornings event in Nashville this year how much she misses her spiritual home.

“I miss it [Selhurst Park] so much! I can’t tell you how much I miss it! I’ve got loads of Palace friends, so it always has been and always will be a massive part of my life.

“It’s a bit tricky when you’re on air in front of all the Manchester City fans, especially as I had a big flag when we went 1-0 up!