"You could see the players were a little bit tired [on the first day], but today looked much better."

Glasner confirmed that there would be rotation against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with players earning valuable minutes.

"We'll play the first game against Wolves out of full training because it was a tough session today, a very intense session, and so everyone will get 45 minutes against Wolves," he said.

"Then we go to Tampa and we want to use the days and the time to improve and to get nearer to our best shape.

"It was nice at Crawley Town last Saturday. It was a full stadium, many fans supporting us. It always makes [it] much more fun playing in front of fans, supporters, so this will be here the same.

"It's really until now a very, very good trip for us."

Glasner had some words of appreciation for the thousands of US-based Palace fans who have made the team feel so welcome since our arrival.

"First of all, thank you for supporting Palace," he said. "Thank you for supporting us and visiting us.

"Keep going and always trust in the players, trust in the team, trust in Crystal Palace and support, because it's always important to feel the support.

"It helps getting more points at the end, and this is what we want: being successful. Therefore we need our supporters."

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers