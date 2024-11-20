The young Eagles will travel to Manchester on Friday, 6th December (kick-off: 19:00 GMT), as they begin their 2024/25 FA Youth Cup campaign away at Joie Stadium.

Ticketing information will be available in due course.

Last season, Rob Quinn's side reached the fifth round after impressive wins on the road against Plymouth Argyle (2-1) and Hull City (5-0), before coming unstuck against Chelsea at Selhurst Park.

City, meanwhile, went all the way, defeating Leeds United 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium back in May.

Since its inception in the 1952/53 season, the FA Youth Cup has consistently been held in high regard by youth teams nationwide, maintaining this position despite significant changes in youth football over the past 70 years.

The structure closely resembles that of the FA Cup, the world’s oldest domestic cup competition, providing non-league clubs with a chance to enter their youth teams in the qualifying stages.

Palace have won the tournament back-to-back in 1977 and 1978, with the likes of Vince Hilaire, Kenny Sansom and Terry Fenwick all involved. These players formed the base of what went on to be known as the ‘Team of the Eighties,’ and are part of Palace’s strongest ever FA Youth Cup XI.