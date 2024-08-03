The defender joined Palace from Larne in January 2024 and returned to Inver Park to feature against his former side in the Jeff Hughes Testimonial.

On being back home Farquhar said: “It’s good to be home and I’m always welcome back in Larne. I enjoyed my time here and it’s good to be back, obviously it’s a good runout for the lads in pre-season.

“It feels weird [being here and not wearing the Larne shirt] and Walking in the away dressing room, but it’s still so good to play here.”

The Eagles lost 3-2 to Larne, but the result is not something that Farquhar will dwell on. “It’s pre-season, you don’t really look too much into things - it’s 90 minutes into some boys legs and we move on.”

“Pre-season itself has been good for me, I’ve just been working on my match fitness up.

“We’re playing a similar formation to the first-team and it’s the same formation we played at Larne so it didn’t take me long to get used to it.”

Finally, on Jeff Hughes himself, Farquhar said: “Jeff’s a good man - he’s well looked after and well known at Larne. It’s so good to get a good turnout for him today.”