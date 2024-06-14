“Before coming here I have spoken to the coach and the truth is that he has given me a lot of confidence, a lot of calmness and confidence to come here,” he said. “We have spoken about the game plans and, as I've said before, I think it fits perfectly.
“I’m really looking forward to it. [Palace] have an excellent fan base, the pitch looks welcoming and I'm really looking forward to playing [at Selhurst Park].
“My personal goals are to grow as a footballer, to learn from new experiences, to learn from the experienced players, to learn from everyone and to simply improve myself as a footballer and grow both on a personal and footballing level.”
His final message was for the fans themselves, before stepping out at Selhurst Park for the very first time.
“I just want to say thank you very much, because you are already showing me support on social media.
“I'm really looking forward to playing for Crystal Palace and helping the team as much as possible.”