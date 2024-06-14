“I have dreamt of playing in the Premier League since I was a kid. As you can see, it’s is the best league in the world with excellent players, and I'm really looking forward to playing [here].”

Riad has had plenty of stellar names to discuss his move with, having worked under former Premier League winner Manuel Pellegrini at Real Betis, as well as many others who have featured in the English top-flight.

“I haven’t spoken to the coach about this [move], but he has given me 100 percent support for coming to this new adventure,” Riad explained.

“It’s true that I have spoken to my teammates like Pablo Fornals, who played in the Premier League with Marc Roca. They have told me that I'm going to enjoy this league and I hope [I will].”

Riad hopes to slip straight into Oliver Glasner’s free-flowing style of football, having come through the academy at Barcelona and idolised several defensive legends.