The Eagles are likely to face a number of absences for Sunday's third-round tie after manager Oliver Glasner confirmed in his pre-match press conference: “It can be that one or two come back tomorrow, but of course not available for starting if you’re in your bed with fever for almost the whole week – so there are still many question marks.”

Nevertheless, Palace will go into the game as pre-match favourites as the Premier League side – albeit up against a Stockport team who sit seventh in League One this season and are chasing back-to-back promotions, having won League Two with 92 points last season.

Check out the best moments from training in the video player above, and some of the best photos below too – including a very special guest in one of the photos!