Travel through childhood memories, grassroots beginnings, career milestones and social media highlights as we find out what makes each member of the squad so unique - and check out some unexpected reactions to long-lost photos!

Palace's prolific No. 14 sat down to look back at some of the most important markers in his journey to South London and beyond, with the trip down memory lane available to watch below.

From memories of meeting heroes, netting hat-tricks and growing up from the parks of Paris to the top of the global game, make sure you tune in...