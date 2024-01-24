The then 29-year-old goalkeeper, who first joined Palace in the summer of 2021 – after impressive spells with Norwich, Doncaster, Plymouth, Bolton and Sunderland – had previously been named on the bench 23 times for the Eagles before his debut day arrived.
But when Sam Johnstone suffered a calf injury with five minutes of regulation time left on the clock against Liverpool at Selhurst Park in December – and with Dean Henderson at that stage on his way back from injury – Matthews’ long-awaited opportunity came to fruition.
While Liverpool went on to win that game, the Palace goalkeeper could still take pride in the milestone of both his Premier League and Eagles debut.