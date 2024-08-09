Mateta's two goals against Egypt in Monday's semi-final match – a vital equaliser, and a poacher's header, to set his team on course for a 3-1 victory after extra-time – saw him become the first-ever player to win an Olympic medal while playing for Crystal Palace.

He is guaranteed at least a silver medal in the home Olympics – but will be gunning for gold when France face Spain at 17:00 BST this evening (Friday, 9th August) at the Parc des Princes, Paris.

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button.

And ahead of the game, Mateta's teammates took the opportunity to send him some 'good luck' messages, which you can watch below.