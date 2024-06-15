Born in Palma, Spain, to Moroccan parents, Riad is an imposing defender who began his youth career with RCD Mallorca before moving to Barcelona, where he graduated from the world-renowned La Masia academy.

Riad joins Palace following an impressive season on loan at Real Betis, where he featured 30 times in all competitions and played an integral role in Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

The defender has recently earned his first three senior caps for his country, debuting for Morocco against Sierra Leone in January and scoring his first international goal against Congo-Brazzaville earlier this week.

Now, Riad will be back playing in red and blue alongside some of the best defenders in the Premier League: Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and many more.

Check out the best bits from Riad's first day at the club in the video player above, and also his first interview with Palace TV below!