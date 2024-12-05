First up in November for Palace were title hopefuls Manchester City at Selhurst Park. Whilst the team would eventually suffer a 3-0 defeat, it was battling performance from Laura Kaminski's team as they went toe-to-toe with City for large stretches of the game.

Everton were the next team to come to South London, where Palace were unlucky to come away with only a point in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Indiah-Paige Riley's debut goal in the first minute of the game made it a day to remember in Sutton.

The Eagles then travelled to the historic Villa Park in Birmingham to face Aston Villa. Despite two exceptional goals from My Cato and Annabel Blanchard, Palace were downed in the last minute by a Ebony Salmon wondergoal, in a 3-2 thriller in the West Midlands.

Palace managed to end November with a win though, beating South London rivals Charlton Athletic 2-0 in the WSL Cup, courtesy of debut goals from Ashleigh Weerden and Mille Gejl.

Scroll down to see our matchday gallery and find your favourite photo from another historic month in the topflight of women's football.