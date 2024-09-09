The Eagles took on the Seagulls in a behind-closed-door fixture with a number of fresh faces on show; the best of the images can be seen in our gallery above.

Our next friendly fixture, against ADO Den Haag - which will take place this Thursday, 12th September at 17:30 BST - will be shown live on Palace TV, free-to-air for supporters to enjoy.

We will then kick off our league campaign away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 22nd September (14:00 BST), before our first-ever WSL home game – against Chelsea on Friday, 27th September (19:30) underneath the Selhurst Park lights.

Tickets for our first two home games – against Chelsea (for which Aspin will not be eligible) at Selhurst Park, and Brighton & Hove Albion at the VBS Community Stadium – are also now on sale, with a 25% off bundle deal which includes both fixtures.

