Reflecting on the week leading up to the match, Kaminski said: “We’re in a good place overall. We haven’t had any fresh injuries this week, which is rare and definitely a positive. It’s allowed us to really focus and put in some strong preparation.”

Kaminski emphasised the importance of adapting to the demands of the WSL: “This season has been about adjusting and learning. We don’t have the luxury of consistency that we enjoyed last season, and every week presents new challenges.

"The team has been resilient, embracing these milestones as opportunities for growth.”

Discussing their October performances, which included a win at Leicester and a draw against Liverpool, she said: “We’ve talked a lot about our home form.

"Whether at Selhurst or Sutton, we’ve worked hard to feel comfortable playing at both venues. We looked at the home form of promoted teams in past seasons and know how crucial it is to make the most of playing at home.

"As we move into Sunday, we’re happy with the progress.”