Speaking to Palace TV after the game, Stengel said: "I think we knew they'd be a really tough opponent, and they proved that today.

"I think we came out with the right mentality. We had chances, they had chances, and I thought it was a good back-and-forth game."

Stengel netted her first goal for Palace against her former club, pouncing on a defensive mix-up and sliding the ball past former teammate Rachael Laws in the 14th minute.

"That felt great. It's been a long time coming, actually scoring in this league, so I'm glad I could get that one out of the way.

"I did tell Lazi (Laws) I would do it to her, so I'm sorry. It had to be done," she said.