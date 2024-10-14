The Eagles have made a strong start to life in the WSL and, after thousands of supporters got behind them for the visit of Chelsea to Selhurst Park, will be seeking another huge backing against City at Selhurst Park.

Tickets are now available at new, lower price points – starting from just £4 for Under-16s – for the fixture, which is set to kick-off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday, 3rd November.

Families of four (two adults, two juniors) can also take advantage of our Family Tickets (see below).

With excitement continuing to rise amidst our first-ever WSL season, attending one of our first home matches is a chance to become part of club history.

Ticketing details for the match are outlined below.

Sales Phases

Women’s Season Ticket holders enjoy a priority booking window for all Women's matches at Selhurst Park this season, allowing them first pick of the seats. Sales to Women's Season Ticket holders are now open.

Tickets will then go on general sale at 18:00 GMT on Monday, 14th October.