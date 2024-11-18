Despite an 86th minute equaliser from Annabel Blanchard, Ebony Salmon's injury-time strike sealed the win for the hosts as Palace lost 3-2 at Villa Park.

Speaking to Palace TV after the game, Kaminski said: “I'm frustrated and disappointed to let it go in the final seconds of the game.

“I think both myself and the players are frustrated about that and we know that we’ve got to manage those moments in the game better.

“We've done so well, by the way, to take the top side and stay in the game.”