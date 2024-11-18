Crystal Palace head coach Laura Kaminski offered her post-match reflections after Palace Women lost 3-2 to Aston Villa on Sunday.
Despite an 86th minute equaliser from Annabel Blanchard, Ebony Salmon's injury-time strike sealed the win for the hosts as Palace lost 3-2 at Villa Park.
Speaking to Palace TV after the game, Kaminski said: “I'm frustrated and disappointed to let it go in the final seconds of the game.
“I think both myself and the players are frustrated about that and we know that we’ve got to manage those moments in the game better.
“We've done so well, by the way, to take the top side and stay in the game.”
Despite Villa having the majority of the ball, Palace managed to create a number of high quality chances throughout the game.
“That's easier said than done against the top quality side.
“We managed to turn the game over in terms of momentum and had a long spell on the ball where we have taken the top side and pushed and pushed and at the end of that, we've scored a fantastic goal.”
The late equaliser was created by substitute Ashleigh Weerden, whose pinpoint cross was volleyed in by Blanchard at the back post.
Kaminski was keen to heap praise on Weerden’s contribution as well as the quality on the bench, saying: "It was a great impact from the sub, Ashleigh, to get a great delivery in and it was good contact for the finish.
“But it is not just the starting XI. The bench has offered impact now across a few weeks and that’s a credit to the group of players.”
Whilst Palace had many positive moments throughout the game, it was a last-minute strike from Villa substitute Salmon that won the game for the hosts.
Kaminski said: “In the final moments of the game, we've let that slip through the management of the game.
“We know that’s frustrating… we were basically 90 seconds away from finishing the game. If you don’t do that right, you get punished at this level.”
Despite the disappointing result, Kaminski was keen to emphasise the positives: “They stuck at it for the moment in the second half where it went a little bit flat. And I felt like they rose to the top of that as a group.
“I don’t think the result of the game will show a dip of confidence for the group because we’ve taken a top side to the last stage of the game away.
“It’s one game and we have to just take the lessons… we know it will propel the group forward.
“I have a group that don’t hide away from those problems. They’ll want to fix it so that later down the line, we get what we deserve.”
Palace and Kaminski will now turn their attention to the Women's League Cup, where they will face Charlton at the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday 24th November at 14:00.