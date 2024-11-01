Tickets for the fixture are on sale now at new, lower price points – starting from just £4 for Under-16s.

With several players returning this week from international duty, head coach Laura Kaminski reflected on the short break since Palace's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

She said: “We had quite a few internationals away, which is fantastic for the club. It’s always a bit of a balancing act, keeping those who stayed back engaged and focused on training."

With regards to a squad fitness update, Kaminski said: “We’re working on patching up a few knocks from international games, so it’s a bit touch-and-go for the weekend.

“The group here was fantastic—working on specific areas we usually don’t have time to cover in detail. Their attitude and effort on the grass was excellent.”