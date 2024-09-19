On the team’s identity..

Last year we scored a phenomenal amount of goals and set quite a few records in terms of the attacking football and style that we had.

I never want to lose that flair. I never want to lose that element, that style. But we know that the opposition is stronger.

I think we know that we've got to be compact in parts of the game, but always with the mindset of us winning the ball back.

I've looked at statistics to do with passive defending in the WSL last year and we know that we don't want that to be us. We want to get up to the ball. We want to be aggressive, out of possession.

The players were really committed to that style of play, and we don't want to lose that for our fans and for the club, in terms of our identity.

Now we've got to blend that into a slightly different style of play, along with a new mix of players.

We still want to play exciting football, but we need to be ready for the level that's in front of us.