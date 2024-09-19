The manager's Championship-winning side scored an impressive 55 goals in 22 games last season, and will now look to bring that impressive level of performance to the elite competition, the WSL.
Kaminski will herself make a WSL debut as a head coach when Palace kick off their campaign away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 22nd September (14:00 BST), before our first-ever WSL home game – against Chelsea on Friday, 27th September (19:30) underneath the Selhurst Park lights – for which tickets are now on sale.
Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday’s WSL opener against Spurs, read on to hear Kaminski’s thoughts on her tactical style, Palace’s busy summer, and how the squad has bonded ahead of this historic season for the club...