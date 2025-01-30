Fresh off her move to the Barclays Women’s Super League, Öling is adjusting to a new city, a new team, and the demands of a competitive league she has long dreamed of playing in.

She said: “New country, new city—but yes, it feels good to be here.

“The facilities are excellent, and everyone here genuinely cares about the players and wants the best for them. That’s something that stood out to me straight away.

"Everything’s felt like a good step forward. At first, I was a bit lonely, but now I feel like I’m settling in. The atmosphere here makes it easier.”