Palace Women kicked off the year in style with a 6-1 demolition of Sheffield United in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup.

There were four different goal scorers on the day, with Ashleigh Weerden scoring two as well as Molly-Mae Sharpe, Mille Gejl and My Cato getting on the scoresheet.

A disappointing away defeat to title-chasing Arsenal followed, before the Eagles came agonisingly close to taking points off of Tottenham Hotspur at the VBS Community Stadium.

Katie Stengel and Weerden scored to make it 2-2, but a last-gasp winner consigned Palace to defeat in Sutton.

The shortlist for the award was compiled by an internal panel. Results will be announced soon.