After a disappointing late defeat at Aston Villa in the Barclays Women's Super League last week, Palace Women bounced back with a fine victory over south London rivals Charlton Athletic.

There was plenty to be excited about after the win at Sutton, including the first clean sheet of the season as well as debut goals for Mille Gejl and Ashleigh Weerden.

Head coach Laura Kaminski opted to ring the changes against Charlton, with Abbie Larkin, Chloe Arthur and Molly-Mae Sharpe all being handed starts.