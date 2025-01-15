Palace kick off the month with a home game against Liverpool on Sunday, 2nd March at the VBS Community Stadium.

The Eagles earned a hard-fought point away at Liverpool earlier in the season, with Katie Stengel scoring her first Palace goal against her old club in a 1-1 draw.

Palace will be looking to secure all three points this time around, and you can get tickets for this huge clash here.

Please read the information below fully before purchasing your tickets.

📅 Match Details

Opponent : Liverpool (H)

: Liverpool (H) Date : Sunday, 2 March

: Sunday, 2 March Time : 14:00 GMT

: 14:00 GMT Competition : Barclays Women's Super League

: Barclays Women's Super League Venue: VBS Community Stadium

🎟 Ticket Price

Seated : Adults £12, U16s £5

: Adults £12, U16s £5 Standing: Adults £10, U16s £5

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased until 12:00 GMT on Friday, 28th February with any remaining tickets will be available at the gate on matchday.