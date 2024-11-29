While the month began with defeat against then-league leaders Manchester City at Selhurst Park, Laura Kaminski's Eagles made a flying start to their next fixture, netting inside the opening minute of an eventual 1-1 draw against Everton.

They were unfortunate to suffer defeat in their next Women's Super League outing, going down to a last-minute winner against Aston Villa in the West Midlands, but bounced back to record a memorable South London derby victory at the VBS Community Stadium last weekend.

With the month drawing to a close, it's now time to select your TEN Player of the Month for November by voting in the poll below.

The shortlist for the award was compiled by an internal panel.