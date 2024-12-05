The Eagles managed to beat South London rivals Charlton Athletic in the Women's League Cup last time out, with head coach Laura Kaminski looking for consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Here are the ways you can follow the action this Sunday!

Is the match being broadcast?

The game this Sunday (8th December) kicks off at 14:30 GMT at the Chigwell Construction Stadium in Dagenham and will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in the UK.

In the WSL this season, matches will be shown on both BBC Sport and Sky Sports, the two primary broadcast partners of the league.

Every single match which is not shown across these platforms this season will be available to live stream via the WSL YouTube channel.