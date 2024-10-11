The Eagles experienced a challenging start to life in the Women’s Super League last month, but bounced back to record their first WSL win, against Leicester City last weekend.

Despite the two defeats, captain and centre-back Everett was a strong performer against both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

No Palace player won more duels (five) or tackles (three), or completed more passes (79), in the former match, whilst Everett also led by example in producing four clearances, two tackles and two blocks against the reigning WSL champions in SE25.

Everett was chosen as September’s TEN Player of the Month by head coach Laura Kaminski.

The Eagles' WSL campaign continues this weekend, as Palace host Brighton & Hove Albion at the VBS Community Stadium this Sunday, 13th October (14:00 BST)