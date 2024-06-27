The 29-year-old has extended her stay for a third season, after originally joining Palace back in 2022.

Arthur has racked up 40 appearances for the Eagles, with more than half of them coming last term, when she helped the side gain promotion to the Women’s Super League.

Her first goal in the red and blue arrived back in February, as she netted the side’s third strike against Blackburn Rovers in a 4-0 victory.

Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams said: “We are happy that Chloe has signed a new contract and has extended her stay in South London.

“Chloe is a great professional and we really value that and her leadership off the pitch, which will be integral during our journey in the Super League.”

Back Crystal Palace in their first-ever Women's Super League campaign; 2024/25 Season Tickets are on sale now!