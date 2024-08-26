The 18-year-old joined the club two years ago from Northern Ireland Football League side Linfield FC and has been a prominent feature in Rob Quinn’s Under-18s side.

In his first season in red and blue, Austin made 20 appearances in all competitions for the U18s scoring two penalties - one of which came in a 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.

He made his first appearance for Darren Powell’s Under-21s in September 2023, coming on as a late substitute in the 1-1 draw against Athletic Club in the Premier League International Cup.