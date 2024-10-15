The Eagles’ trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town will now kick-off slightly earlier – 19:30 GMT – on Tuesday, 3rd December, and is due to be shown live on Amazon Prime.

Our following fixture, at home to Manchester City on Saturday, 7th December (15:00), is unaffected by broadcast changes.

Always one of the biggest fixtures in the calendar, our trip to the south coast to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex has been moved to Monday, 16th December (20:00), with the match shown live on Sky Sports.

That match is, however, subject to possible additional movement to Sunday, 15th December (14:00), should either team reach the Carabao Cup fifth round. Palace face Aston Villa away in the fourth round at the end of this month, whilst Brighton host Liverpool.