On Saturday, 21st December, the Eagles welcome Arsenal to Selhurst Park, with a later kick-off time of 17:30 allowing the match to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Further festive fixtures away to Bournemouth (Thursday, 26th December, 15:00) – to be shown live on Amazon Prime – and at home to Southampton (Sunday, 29th December, 15:00) will both be played as originally scheduled.
After the New Year, Palace host Chelsea on Saturday, 4th January (15:00), before they head to Leicester City on Wednesday, 15th January 2025, with that match now kicking off at 19:30 and being shown by TNT Sports.
Finally, following a trip to West Ham on Saturday, 18th January (15:00), Oliver Glasner’s side host Brentford in a repeat of the opening day of the season, with that match now taking place on Sunday, 26th January (14:00), live on Sky Sports.
Full details of Palace’s entire December and January Premier League fixtures can be found below.
As in previous seasons, special arrangements have been made to allow more time between games played across the festive match rounds. This will allow greater time for players to recover, with the rest periods from rounds 17 to 20 being increased to ensure that no club plays within 60 hours of another match.
All times GMT.
December
Ipswich Town v Palace
- Tuesday, 3rd December
- 19:30
- Portman Road
- LIVE on Amazon Prime
Palace v Man City
- Saturday, 7th December
- 15:00
- Selhurst Park
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+
Brighton & Hove Albion v Palace
- Monday, 16th December
- 20:00
- Subject to move to Sunday, 15th December (14:00), should either club advance to the EFL Cup fifth round
- The Amex
- LIVE on Sky Sports
Palace v Arsenal
- Saturday, 21st December
- 17:30
- Selhurst Park
- LIVE on Sky Sports
Bournemouth v Palace
- Thursday, 26th December
- 15:00
- Vitality Stadium
- LIVE on Amazon Prime
Palace v Southampton
- Sunday, 29th December
- 15:00
- Selhurst Park
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+
January
Palace v Chelsea
- Saturday, 4th January
- 15:00
- Selhurst Park
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+
Leicester City v Palace
- Wednesday, 15th January
- 19:30
- King Power Stadium
- LIVE on TNT Sports
West Ham v Palace
- Saturday, 18th January
- 15:00
- London Stadium
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+
Palace v Brentford
- Sunday, 26th January
- 14:00
- Selhurst Park
- LIVE on Sky Sports