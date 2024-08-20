Rob Quinn’s young Eagles will face stern tests against two Category One Academy sides in Arsenal and Liverpool, as well as familiar opposition in Birmingham City who are now a Category Two side.

Palace U18s made it all the way to the semi-final of the competition last time out - their best run in the club’s history - losing out to eventual champions Manchester United.

Arsenal will be familiar opponents for Palace, having recorded five wins and a draw in eight meetings between the two sides since 2020/21.

Liverpool are in the northern section of the U18 Premier League, though the two sides did meet in last season’s group stage of the U18 Premier League Cup. Palace put six past them in a triumphant win.

Birmingham City have been in the northern section of the U18 Professional Development League since 2022/23, the second tier of U18 level football. They were crowned winners of the league last season after defeating Charlton, winners of the southern section.

Full details of the fixtures are outlined below, please note that dates, kick-off times and streaming information are subject to change.

Crystal Palace v Birmingham City

Wednesday, 28th August

CPFC Academy

12:00 BST

LIVE on Palace TV+

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Saturday, 5th October

CPFC Academy

12:00 GMT

Arsenal v Crystal Palace