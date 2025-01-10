Umolu hit the ground running in 2024/25 - his first full season in red and blue. He has currently netted 13 goals in 16 games across all competitions for the U21s and is currently the top scorer in the Premier League 2.

He initially impressed on trial at the tail end of the 2023/24 season to help the U21s on their way to winning the Premier League International Cup, before formally joining the club in the summer of 2024.

Umolu will experience his first taste of professional football, as he heads north to Vale Park. Darren Moore and his side will be looking to return to League One at the first time of asking; they currently sit in the play-off places in League Two.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Jemiah well on his loan spell.