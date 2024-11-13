The Palace Academy winger has been impressing on loan with Sheffield United in the Championship this season, starting last weekend’s victory in the Steel City Derby over fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane.

Rak-Sakyi has made 15 appearances for the Blades in all competitions this season, scoring two goals and fast becoming one of Chris Wilder’s most important players as they seek promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

He’ll join up with the Young Lions as they prepare to take on Spain and the Netherlands in a pair of friendlies over the international break in Cadiz and Almere respectively.

