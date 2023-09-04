The Palace No. 9 won a hotly-contested supporters' poll following his three assists in the opening four games of 2023/24.
Ayew not only set up Odsonne Edouard's match-winner on the opening day of the season at Sheffield United, but also Joachim Andersen's equaliser at Brentford, and the Edouard goal that kickstarted our dramatic comeback at Plymouth Argyle.
He accrued 29.7% of the supporters' votes – ahead of second-placed Andersen (20.4%) and third-placed Ebere Eze (18.9%), with Jefferson Lerma (17.6%) not far behind – to claim the award.