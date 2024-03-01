Having previously claimed August’s prize, Ayew received over 54% of your votes to win his second cinch Player of the Month trophy this season.

The Ghana forward made his 200th appearance for Crystal Palace in last weekend’s 3-0 win over Burnley, marking the milestone with a goal and assist which took him to 10 goal contributions for the season.

That standout performance came just five days after Ayew scored a Premier League Goal of the Month contender to secure a 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park.

Ayew saw off competition from new arrival Adam Wharton (16.9%), and four other shortlisted players, to claim February’s prize – and, judging from how his teammates referred to him when presenting the award this week, it was well-deserved.