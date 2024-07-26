Following on from the Larne FC in a Testimonial for former player Jeff Hughes, Palace’s U21s will travel to Leatherhead for their final game ahead of the new campaign.

Leatherhead currently play in the Isthmian League South Central Division, Step 4 of the National League system - the eighth tier of English football.

They recorded a third-place finish last season, but narrowly missed out on promotion after falling short in the play-off final to Marlow.

Tickets are available for this game from just £3 and U12s go free! Click HERE for more info.

After this game, Palace will commence their campaign in the Premier League 2, the EFL Trophy and look to retain the Premier League International Cup.

Match Details