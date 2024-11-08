The Eagles produced impressive performances in October to see off Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park and then – just three days later – Aston Villa at Villa Park to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Lacroix starred in both of those performances, winning Player of the Match against Spurs after a dominant defensive display, with three tackles, two interceptions and three clearances completed – and memorably celebrated with the Selhurst faithful at full-time.

He also produced a team-high three interceptions and three successful aerial duels at Villa Park, as Palace ended their hosts' 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

"I'm really happy – thank you to the fans because they voted for me this month," the defender told Palace TV. "I hope next month I can be it again!

"We are not the only actors – the fans push us every time, and we need them to win games. This is why we are a strong opponent."