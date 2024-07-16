The England Under-20 international will play a second consecutive campaign of League Two football, after impressing over 40 appearances for Colchester United last term.

Goalkeeper Goodman joined Palace at Under-13s level and has progressed through the ranks at the Academy, appearing in four first-team matchday squads in 2022/23.

The 20-year-old now heads to Plough Lane to link up with Johnnie Jackson’s Wimbledon side, who finished 10th in League Two last season.

Everyone at Palace would like to wish Owen the best of luck during his loan spell.